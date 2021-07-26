Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.11.

STLC opened at C$37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -206.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.12. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stelco’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

