Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Duluth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.98 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

