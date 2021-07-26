Stifel Financial Corp Buys 183 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

VIOO opened at $198.80 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $213.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82.

