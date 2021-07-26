Stifel Financial Corp Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

