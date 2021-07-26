Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SVMK were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 285.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SVMK stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

