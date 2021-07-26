Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

