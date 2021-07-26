Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Bell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 316,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.