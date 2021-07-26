Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 3D Systems by 406.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4,797.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,330 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

