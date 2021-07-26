Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,212 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 483,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 512,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.86 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

