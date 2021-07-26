Stifel Nicolaus Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,965,490 shares of company stock valued at $198,283,207 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 164.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.