STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.63 ($44.27).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.93.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

