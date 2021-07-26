Stonnington Group LLC Invests $5.77 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.20. 33,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $318.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,598. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.