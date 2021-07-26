Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $172.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 481,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $189.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.30.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

