Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

