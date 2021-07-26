Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOVA opened at $34.82 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

