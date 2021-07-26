SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
