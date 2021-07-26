SVB Leerink Reaffirms Hold Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $292.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

