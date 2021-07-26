Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.52. 5,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,299. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

