TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $16.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TeamViewer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

