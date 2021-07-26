Ted Baker (LON:TED) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday.

Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.10. The firm has a market cap of £251.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

