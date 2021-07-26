Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.46 Million

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $125.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.20 million and the highest is $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.02 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

