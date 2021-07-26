Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $9,807,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

