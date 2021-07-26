TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $33.87 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005916 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,023,603,071 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

