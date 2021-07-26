Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Critical Contrast

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $67.16 billion 0.37 $7.96 billion $0.26 37.58 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.38 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tesco and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tesco.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services. It operates in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

