Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $129.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

