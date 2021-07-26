The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Head to Head Review

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The AZEK and Latham Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 6.42 -$122.23 million $0.59 63.22 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The AZEK and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 3 9 1 2.71 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

The AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $47.15, suggesting a potential upside of 26.42%. Latham Group has a consensus price target of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Latham Group.

Summary

The AZEK beats Latham Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

