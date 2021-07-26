The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $410.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.83 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

