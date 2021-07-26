The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $333.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $333.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

