The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.53 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

