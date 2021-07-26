The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.08. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.