The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.