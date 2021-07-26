The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $330.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a market capitalization of $351.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

