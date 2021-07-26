The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.4% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

HD stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $349.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

