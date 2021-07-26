The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

