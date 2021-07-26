The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

TTC stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

