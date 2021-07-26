The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

