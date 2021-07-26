Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

IRDM stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.