Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

