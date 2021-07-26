Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $164.58. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

