Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET opened at $380.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $381.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

