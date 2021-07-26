Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,053 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Kura Oncology worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.