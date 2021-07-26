Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $41.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get Thryv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRY opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.