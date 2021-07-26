Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Titan International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

