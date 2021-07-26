Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

