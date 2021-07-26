Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

