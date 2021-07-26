Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $22.48

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $23.34. Torrid shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURV. Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

