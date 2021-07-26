Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.