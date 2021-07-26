TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $145.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

