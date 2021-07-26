TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

