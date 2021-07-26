TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 6,822 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $5,468,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $6,649,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in nCino by 247.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in nCino by 147.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 35.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $499,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $65.99 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -119.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

