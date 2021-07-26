TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.93. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

